Fall River Coop launches 2020 food drive

Local News

ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Fall River Electric Cooperative has launched its 3rd annual "Stuff the Truck" food drive. During December, the truck will park at four local grocery stores.

Donations will benefit local food banks, including the North Fremont Food Pantry in Ashton, Teton Valleyh Food Pantry in Driggs, Rexburg Food Pantry, and the social service food bank in West Yellowstone, Montana.

Fall River Electric CEO/General Manager Bryan Case said, “As we have checked into our local food pantries, they report the need for non-perishable food is now more than ever needed," said Fall

River CEO/General Manager Bryan Case. "Many of our local neighbors have been impacted by the pandemic are in need of food and our local food banks are doing an exceptional job in helping.”



The food drive begins this Friday at Dave's Jubilee in Ashton from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Other “Stuff the Truck” events are scheduled for the remainder of December including Friday, December 11 at Broulim’s in Rexburg from 4 to 6 p.m.; Friday, December 18 at both the Food Roundup and the Market Place in West Yellowstone , Montana from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and the concluding event at Broulim’s in Driggs on Wednesday, December 23 from 4 to 6 p.m.