IPUC approves net-billing metering program

Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Public Utilities Commission (PUC) has issued an order protecting customers who have installed, or submitted an application to install, an on-site electricity generation system.

Under a net metering program, Idaho Power customers are allowed to pay an independent contractor to have solar panels or other systems installed on their homes, then receive credit from Idaho Power for the surplus energy they deliver to the company.

Existing customers will receive "grandfather" protection for 25 years as a new single-meter system for new metering customers is initiated.

The PUC found it was fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory, since those grandfathered customers had made significant investments.

As a result, commercial, industrial, and irrigation customers who submit an application to interconnect an on-site generation system after December 1, 2020 will be subject to any future changes ordered by the commission.

In addition, new customers will be required to install a single-meter system. The PUC said that would reduce customer costs, streamline the program, and facilitate Idaho Power's holistic study of net metering program design going forward.

You can learn more about the commission's order here.