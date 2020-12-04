ITD considering plans for Rexburg interchange

Local News

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Transportation Department has launched an online process Friday to look at potential improvements to the University Boulevard and State Highway 33 interchange on U.S. 20 in Rexburg.

The department has placed a series of short videos, a map of recommended improvements, and an opportunity to provide comments until December 18.

“We looked at geographic constraints, delay times, cost, safety and local agency input for a range of scenarios. Now we are looking for input from the community about the recommended design,” said ITD Project Manager Zak Johnson.

A recent study determined traffic delays at Exits 332 and 333 will reach unacceptable levels within a few years. ITD is working with the city of Rexburg, BYU-Idaho, and Madison County to evaluate and design potential improvements.

Input from public comments will help ITD confirm a design and move forward with the project

You can visit the ITD project website here.

Design plans are expected to be completed in 2021. Construction is scheduled for 2023.