Wyoming hiring additional elder-care staff

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has allocated another $10 million in CARES Act funding to help alleviate staffing shortages in Wyoming nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Many are experiencing shortfalls due to positive COVID-19 tests or because they are required to quarantine.

The move will involve bringing traveling nurses and certified nursing aides to facilities in need of additional staff. The Wyoming Hospital Association and Wyoming Department of Health will work with the Wyoming Health Care Association to determine which facilities are most in need.

“Residents of long-term care facilities are among our most vulnerable citizens, and these facilities have been significantly impacted by the surge in cases we are seeing,” Governor Gordon said. “This funding will help ensure that these facilities can continue providing the level of care residents need.”



The coalition has already signed contracts to bring 88 staff members into Wyoming nursing homes and assisted living facilities, but expects that number to increase in coming weeks.