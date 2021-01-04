Portneuf Medical Center announces first baby of 2021

Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Portneuf Medical Center has welcomed its first baby of the new year.

Baby Myles Hager was born to a Chubbuck couple at 7:59 a.m. on January 3.

Mom and dad, Jessica and Damien, went to Portneuf on January 2 around 5 a.m.

“We are going to take all the precautions we can to be safe,” Damien said about delivering a baby during a pandemic.

Being the first baby born in the New Year, Myles and his family received an oversized red wagon full of diapers, wipes, a baby rocker, a baby monitor, a baby gift set, a bath set and a diaper bag. The wagon of gifts was generously donated by the Portneuf Auxiliary.

Hospital volunteers run the auxiliary and raise money for worthy causes like scholarships, patient care initiatives and gifts for the New Year’s baby.

If you are expecting and need a provider, visit Portneuf.org/docs.