Idaho legislators react to Biden inauguration

Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Joe Biden took his oath of office on Wednesday, becoming the 46th President of the United States. With the transition to the Biden administration now official, the President is faced with an escalating COVID-19 pandemic, as well as division amongst the political parties.

State Representative James Ruchti (D) believes Biden's inauguration speech gave a sense of optimism for what's to come.

"I felt he struck the right tone," Ruchti said. "It was a message of hope and decency and things we can do different in the United States to try to do better for our citizens."

Reaction to Biden's inauguration came from across the political aisle as well.

The Idaho Senate Majority Caucus released a statement saying "The world watched as our country experienced the peaceful transition of power, serving as an assurance of the unwavering stability of our democracy and our American ideals. We pray for our leaders, President Biden and Vice President Harris, and our country as we move forward as one nation under god."

State Senator Mark Nye (D) says he hopes to see his Republican and Democratic colleagues come together as a nation, which he says he has seen in his home state.

"98% of what we do is not partisan or anything, and just 2% of stuff is what gets out in the press," Nye said. "So, hopefully we get back to normal for the best of everybody."

History was also made in Washington with Kamala Harris becoming the first female vice president, something both Ruchti and Nye say we all should be inspired by.

"In the United States, no matter who you are, no matter where you come from, you've got a shot," Ruchti said. "Kamala Harris’s ascendance to the vice presidency I think shows that."

"It shows to everybody that America is open, and finally that we have a woman vice president, who is also of color," Nye said. "It shows the melting pot of America for where her family came from. It’s one of the most significant things that happened really. I think it's really cool."

Representative Ruchti believes that if President Biden can responsibly handle the vaccine rollout for COVID-19, then he may be able to gain more widespread support.

"There's a lot of people who are entering this process already wanting to reject anything he has to say, but I think if they do the vaccine rollout competently, people will be willing to give this administration a chance," Ruchti said.

For Senator Nye, President Biden's history with Idaho gives him confidence the Gem State won't be left behind.

"He’s got ties to Idaho, so his access and our ability just to reach out to him is really great compared to other western states," Nye said. "It's going to be an exciting time."