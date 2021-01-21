Surveys look for public input in Idaho Falls

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-The Idaho Falls School District and the city of Idaho Falls are looking for your input on a couple of new initiatives.



District 91 is preparing to hire a replacement for retiring Superintendent George Boland. He is stepping down at the end of the school year and the School Board has started searching for a replacement.



As part of that effort, the Board is looking for input from parents, patrons, and staff about what qualifications the “ideal” candidate should have.

You can access the survey here.

The Diversity and Inclusion Subcommittee of the Idaho Falls Connecting Us, Sustaining Progress (CUSP) is asking local people to shape its final recommendations to the Mayor and City Council.



CUSP was authorized in July 2019 to look at ways to maintain, sustain and improve the range of opportunities to Idaho Falls citizens. Eight subcommittees were assigned to collect data and research practices in other cities.



Its final recommendations are expected later this year.



Residents can find that survey here.



“Our committee has been very methodical,” explains Toni L. Carter, Chair of the Diversity & Inclusion Subcommittee. “We analyzed 16 cities who launched citizen-driven inclusion initiatives, and built an interactive dashboard to examine quantitative data about Idaho Falls. Plus, we received great ideas from community members attending our public meetings on the first Saturday of every month.”



Public comments will be accepted until February 13, 2021.