Employment numbers improve in much of Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI)-The Idaho Department of Labor reports the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.4% in December. According to its monthly statistics, non-farm payrolls regained 4,900 jobs.



The Idaho Falls region had the greatest number of job gains, year-over-year, at 4.9%. The Pocatello area experienced a slight decline of -0.3%.



December’s unemployment rate is down half a percent from November and stands at 7.4% below the historic high of 11.8% set last April.



The state’s seasonally adjusted labor force grew by 3,173 in December and the total number of employed people increased by 6,916. The 0.8% increase was the first significant growth since July.



December’s labor force participation rate was 63.9%, unchanged from November. The figure represents the number of people 16 years of age or older with jobs or who are looking for work.



Total unemployment remained 14,740 or 58.1% higher than year-ago levels. However, the department said the number of Idahoans with jobs was up five-tenths of a percent, the first substantial year-over-year increase since March.

