Wyoming works to identify older residents’ needs

Local News

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI)-The Wyoming Department of Health is looking for input and ideas on the needs of the state’s older adults and their care partners. The Department said it is working to recognize their challenges and set strategies to meet them.



The State Plan on Aging, for 2021-2025, will be used to justify federal funding of Wyoming support programs for older adults, and provide a statewide strategy to help organizations understand how best to help.



“Prior research has identified the preference of people to continue living in their homes and communities as they age rather than transition to nursing homes or assisted living facilities,” said Jeff Clark, Community Living Section manager with WDH. “As we work on this plan, one thing we want to do is evaluate the state’s capacity to support these goals while also upholding necessary nursing homes and assisted living facilities.”



The state is suggesting a variety of options to participate. More information about the state plan and a voluntary online survey can be found here.

The survey will remain open through the end of February. Call 307-777-7995 to request a paper survey.

The Aging Division is also planning a series of eight regional online Zoom community listening sessions over the next few weeks.