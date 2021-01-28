Safety improvements planned on US 20 through Island Park

Local News

ISLAND PARK, Id. (KIFI)-The Idaho Transportation Department has outlined plans for several safety improvements along the US 20 corridor through Island Park.



The state has already made several safety improvements at the Highway 47 intersection with US 20, including a “stop ahead” warning sign, a flashing stop sign, and rumble strips.



Future plans at the intersection will include flashing lights to alert drivers to to approaching speed limit reductions and “your speed” signs to slow down traffic on southbound lanes. A sign for northbound traffic is already in place.



By the end of this year, ITD plans to cut back the tree line within highway right of way, improving the line of sight for drivers and remove hiding places for wildlife near the road. The cutbacks will also eliminate hazardous trees that could fall on the highway. It will also allow more sun to reach icy spots on the roadway.

Future plans include a signal light at the US20-Highway 47 intersection during fiscal year 2023.