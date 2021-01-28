Student art award winners announced

Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI)-Snake River High School Senior Gracie Packer of Blackfoot earned honorable mention in the State Department of Education’s “Picture My Future” art contest.



The winners were announced by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra during a Joint Finance Appropriations Committee appearance Thursday.

“In imagining their future careers, these students demonstrate our overall goal for Idaho public schools: to give our children the skills, inspiration and confidence to dream big and succeed beyond school, Superintendent Ybarra said. “Our students are bright, engaged, imaginative and motivated. It’s inspiring to see their dreams depicted so clearly and creatively.”



Top honors in this year’s contest went to Chloe Rowland, a 10th grader at Prairie High School, for her striking depiction of a future in nursing.

In second place, Melba Junior High seventh graderYaretzi Zavala portrayed how science, math and other classes open a variety of career options.

Jeffrey Arnzen, an 11th grader at Prairie High School, came in third with a blueprint for his future as a builder/ architect.



Gracie Packer earned honorable mention by illustrating her dream of “turning her love for music into a career of owning her own music studio.”