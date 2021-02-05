Snowmobiler flown out of backcountry with severe injuries

Local News

IRWIN, Idaho (KIFI)-An unidentified man suffered “severe” injuries in a snowmobile crash southeast of the summit of Pine Creek Pass Thursday.



Teton County Search and Rescue and the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue teams were called at 12:07 p.m. to the Fog Mountain area.



Bonneville County authorities say dangerous weather conditions kept the rescue teams from reaching the scene of the crash. An Air Method helicopter arrived and set up a landing site, where rescue teams were able to get a medic to the scene of the crash.



The man was then stabilized and transported to the clearing. He was flown from there to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. His condition is unknown.

