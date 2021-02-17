Blackfoot police investigate shooting

Local News

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI)-A 29-year-old man was injured by a gunshot wound after multiple shots were fired in Blackfoot Tuesday night.



Blackfoot Police were called to the 700 block of South Broadway at 8:20 p.m. The shooting victim was transported by Blackfoot Fire/Ambulance and transported him away from the scene.



Police said he was in stable condition, but did not release his identity.



Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Bingham County Dispatch at 208-785-1234.