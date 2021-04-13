Community Food Basket finds a permanent home

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-After 41 years of service to the region, Community Food Basket Idaho Falls has purchased their food storage warehouse at 1895 N. Boulevard in Idaho Falls. The warehouse stores both dry and refrigerated food items, along with a Diaper Bank and newly organized mattress and non-food needs program.



“After moving several times over the last few years, we had the unique opportunity to lease this warehouse with the option to purchase it at a fair market price thanks to the generosity of the building’s owner John Arrington and his wife, Martha Arrington. Fortunately, the community has been incredible partners to our organization, and we successfully raised the money to put down a significant deposit on a loan to purchase the building, which closed today. We appreciate all of the generous donors, Mr. and Mrs. Arrington, the Regional Council for Christian Ministry’s Board of Directors (RCCM), and the Bank of Commerce,” says CFBIF Executive Director Ariel Jackson.

CFB’s 5-day per week food distribution program has become critical to the community over the past year.



It began as the Idaho Falls Community Food Bank in 1980, as an effort by several local churches to meet the emergency needs of their members. Today, it helps feed up to 2,000 local families per month.



Jackson said the purchase will now allow monthly cost savings and an opportunity to make permanent improvements to the property and expand its programs.

This purchase will not only ensure that our community always has a place to store food for distribution but will allow us to expand programming including our Backpacks for Kids program that will allow children to take home healthy and easy-to-prepare food,” explains RCCM’s Board Chair Jane Kaestner.

The CFBIF is now launching an 18-month capital campaign to pay off the loan for the building.



The purchase of the warehouse also kicks off an 18-month capital campaign to pay off the loan for the building. “We are seeking donors, foundations, and companies who believe in our programs and want to help those in need with a legacy gift of their own. A contribution to our capital campaign is a life-saving mechanism, as the quicker we pay off the loan, the faster we are able to expand programming and have the funds to purchase healthy food when local food drives and donations are down. Most of the folks we serve are underemployed, disabled, veterans, or children. I can’t think of a better way to change the lives of those in need than partnering with our nonprofit organization,” explains Jackson.

You can learn more about the fundraising effort here.

