Free advice for a quick return from the State Tax Commission

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI)-Although the traditional income tax filing deadline was today, this year’s deadline has been extended to May 17.



But if your goal is a quick refund, the Idaho Tax Commission says a return filed in April will get your refund to you faster.



“Once we get closer to the May due date, we’ll be brimming with returns,” Tax Commissioner Janet Moyle said.

By the numbers, the Tax Commission expects to receive about 50,000 returns in April compared to 200,000 in May. So, those who file in April will likely get their refunds faster.



The Tax Commission suggests three ways to speed up your refund:



E-file your state return.



File as soon as you can in April



Use direct deposit to get your refund in your bank account.



If you owe taxes, you can file your return in April, but your payment is not due until May 17. That could give you a way to spread out payments, rather than one lump sum on the deadline.



If you e-file your return, use the direct option to pay. That free service authorizes the Tax Commission to withdraw a specific amount of money from your bank account on dates you choose.



For more information, visit the tax commission website or call 1-800-972-7660.