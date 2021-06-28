Jefferson County woman drowns in kayak accident

Local News

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Jefferson County Sheriff said a 50-year-old woman was killed when her kayak overturned on South Fork of the Snake River.

Sheriff Steve Anderson said the woman's kayak overturned in a log jam about 1.5 miles downstream from Lorenzo bridge just before 5 p.m. Sunday. The current caused her to be pinned underwater against the logs and current.

She was underwater for approximately an hour until she could be recovered, he said.

The woman and her husband were kayaking together. Her name is being withheld until the next of kin are notified.

The couple are from Jefferson County, the sheriff said.