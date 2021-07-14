EPA declares outdoor burning ban for Fort Hall Reservation

Local News

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 10, in coordination with the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes of the Fort Hall Reservation, has issued a ban on all outdoor open burning on the Fort Hall Reservation.

This ban is to protect air quality impacted by wildfire smoke from regional fires and is in effect until further notice.



The burn ban applies to all outdoor and agricultural burning—including camping and recreational fires—in all areas within external reservation boundaries regardless of ownership or tribal membership. Ceremonial and traditional fires are exempt from the burn ban.

EPA requests reservation residents reduce all sources of air pollution as much as possible, including fireworks, driving, and idling of vehicles because air pollution has harmful health effects that can persist. Community cooperation with the ban will help people who are most at risk.

For current burn ban status on tribal lands, call the EPA FARR Hotline at 1-800-424-4372 or click HERE.