Mud Lick Fire burns 6,163 acres

Local News

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The lightning caused Mud Lick Fire that started on July 8 has burned 6,163 acres and is 0% contained.

It is burning grass, brush, ponderosa pine and douglas-fir 22 miles west of Salmon.

The following trails are closed to all uses: Lick Creek Trail #010, Birch Creek Trail #023, Gant Ridge Trail #028, Indian Creek Trail #026 and Big Deer Trail #029. The Panther Creek Road is closed between Salmon River Road and Porphyry Creek. There is a temporary flight restriction within a five-mile radius of the fire. You can view more HERE.

The fire progressed in all directions with primary growth to the south and southwest Tuesday. Regional smoke from fires across the west continues to hamper aerial resources and no water was dropped on the fire. Firefighters scouted roads and ridges to identify areas with the highest probability of success to establish control and contingency lines. Crews began to establish pump locations and hoselays to protect private property adjacent to National Forest System lands.

The region is experiencing extreme drought, with parts of Idaho facing historically dry fuel conditions. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Pollution Forecast and Caution to notify residents of Lemhi County of degraded air quality. Air quality is currently in the unhealthy for sensitive groups category.

A community meeting will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge in Salmon.

You can view a map HERE.