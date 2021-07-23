Delta Variant Identified in Southeast Idaho

Local News

(POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Southeastern Idaho Public Health report the discovery of a confirmed case of the COVID-19 Delta variant in Bannock County.

Now that the highly contagious variant has come to Southeast Idaho, health officials are strongly encouraging children 12 years of age and older to get vaccinated. Southeast Idaho’s current vaccination rate is only 41%.

“The best option we have is for people to be vaccinated,” says Maggie Mann, SIPH Director. “The vaccine is safe and highly effective, and we encourage you to choose to be vaccinated as soon as possible, in order to protect yourself and the people you care about.”

Mann goes on to say The vaccines are safe and effective at preventing COVID-19 disease, especially severe illness and death, and are currently available to anyone aged 12 years and older.

To find a free vaccine near you, visit siphidaho.org.

Those who are not fully vaccinated still need to take precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Those include:

• Wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth to help protect yourself and others.

• Stay 6 feet apart from others who don’t live with you.

• Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use hand sanitizer if soap and water aren’t available.

• Stay home if you are sick.

To find which variants are currently circulating in Idaho, visit coronavirus.idaho.gov . For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, visit siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php; coronavirus.idaho.gov; cdc.gov or call SIPH’s COVID-19 Hotline at 208-234-5875.