Electrical issues causes Rigby home to catch fire

Local News

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - A home in Rigby is damaged after catching on fire just after midnight.

Law enforcement says the homeowner at 452 N 3950 E had attempted to find and extinguish the fire themselves.

They experienced some breathing problems due to the smoke but were treated on-scene.

The fire started in the basement of the home and damaged some parts of the floors and floor joists.

The fire was extinguished, and fire personnel worked to clear smoke from the house. There was minimal property damage to the home contents.

The cause of the fire is determined to be electrical issues.

Estimated damage is approximately $60,000.