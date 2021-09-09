Power outage in SE Ammon

Local News

AMMON, Idaho (KXPI/KIFI) - Update: Rocky Mountain Power's website shows power has been restored to most of the customers who were without power. A reason for the outage was not listed.

Original Story:

Rocky Mountain Power is reporting a substantial power outage in parts of Ammon Thursday evening.

At last report, approximately 8,054 customers were without power.

Utility crews have been notified, but do not know the cause of the outage yet. They are hoping for complete restoration by 9:30 p.m. Thursday.