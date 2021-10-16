AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The power of community service is the power to change the world. Not just because it improves communities, but also because it changes the lives of those who participate.

At the City of Ammon, they would like to inspire others to act and would like to recognize and celebrate those who make a difference in our community.

The City of Ammon is proud to announce the following recipients of the 2021 Ammon Mayor’s Community Service Awards:

Jeff Edwards - Sgt. Edwards admirably served for 30 years in the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office in many areas which greatly benefited the City of Ammon, including in patrol, SRO, transport and public relations. Even after being severely injured in the line of duty when he was hit by a car, he continued to serve. He always showed great devotion to the community, and we are grateful for his service.

Jim Pletcher - Of his own accord, Jim has collected trash and debris and cleaned up along Ammon Road between 1st and 17th Street on several occasions. Those who know Jim know that he serves everywhere he goes. Jim is also a Navy veteran, having served honorably in Vietnam. Jim cares deeply about the Ammon and Idaho Falls communities and is an asset to our whole area.

Sarah Jones - Sarah serves on Ammon's Planning and Zoning Commission, and has also served on the Ammon Parks and Recreation Committee. She gives a lot of her time toward improving Ammon, and frequently volunteers to help with causes which benefit the residents of Ammon. She always serves with a smile, and we are grateful for her example.

Glenn Roth - Glenn has led efforts on the Ammon Pool Committee. Glenn has recognized the need for Ammon to move forward with analyzing future solutions for the Ammon Pool, and has spent many hours collecting survey results and learning about pool funding opportunities. We greatly appreciate Glenn's work in leading Ammon toward a new city pool.

Brandi Johnson - Brandi has given much of her time assisting with the Ammon Pool Committee. Her work has helped to bring awareness to the Ammon pool needs, and she has spent many hours in fundraising efforts to assist with a feasibility study on a new pool. Thanks to Brandi for serving for the benefit of the community.

Joe Belnap - Joe has been a leader in the great success of Ammon Little League, which has seen a sharp increase in youth participation over the past two years. Ammon Little League would not be where it is today without the dedication of Joe Belnap.

Leigh Ann Bell - Leigh Ann has spent a lot of time and effort to help organize and lead the Ammon Little League board. She clearly does so because she cares about the youth participating and about the community. We are very grateful for her service.

Bart and Angie Snarr - Bart and Angie coordinated the first Ammon Broulim's Memorial Day breakfast event, where they recognized and honored our local veterans for their service to our country. This event was a wonderful addition to the community. In addition to this great event, the Snarrs are always looking for ways to contribute. Thanks to Bart and Angie for being wonderful community partners.

Award recipients will be recognized at an upcoming City Council meeting, specific dates to be announced.