Skip to Content
Local News
By
April 11, 2023 10:44 PM
Published 10:56 PM

State Highway 36 closed due to canyon slides

Hwy 36 closure slides
ITD
Idaho State Highway 36 through Emigration Canyon in southeastern Idaho is closed Tuesday.

BEAR LAKE COUNTY, Idaho (KXPI/KIFI) - Idaho State Highway 36 through Emigration Canyon in southeastern Idaho is closed Tuesday according to the Bear Lake County Sheriff's Office. The canyon is closed from the entrance to canyon near Sharon on the Bear Lake County side to Riverdale on the Franklin County side.

Three slides have been reported as of Tuesday evening. One of the slides is reported at milepost 25 on the Bear Lake County side. Another slide is reported near milepost 11 on the Franklin County side above Mink Creek.

Highway 36 is completely impassable and is closed until further notice. The Idaho Transportation Department will issue and updated notification Wednesday.

Article Topic Follows: Local News
Author Profile Photo

Todd Kunz

Todd is an anchor for Eyewitness News 3, Local News 8 and Fox 5.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content