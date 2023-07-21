3 things to do this weekend – July 21, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here are some events going on in your local neighborhood this weekend:

1. Tomorrow, the Bingham Crisis Center is hosting their annual 5K fundraiser, but this year they decided to change things up by adding some color to the mix. Registration begins at 8:15 tomorrow morning at Jensen Grove in Blackfoot. The run will start at 9. All proceeds from the color run will go to support the smaller, everyday needs for victims and survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault.

2. Tomorrow kicks-off the Teton County Wyoming Fair. On top of food, rides and animals for fair goers to enjoy, there will be a few new events to check out, like a free laser tag course. On Wednesday, they will host extreme medieval jousting. The fair runs tomorrow through July 30th.

3. If you plan to do some hiking or other outdoors activities this summer, you may want a can of bear spray. At the Island Park Ranger Station tomorrow, you can attend a free class on how to use bear spray and snag yourself a can for free. You can stop by anytime between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All you need is your hunting or fishing license, photo ID and be over the age of 14.