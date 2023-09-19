Donated school supplies from viewers delivered

ROCKLAND, Idaho (KXPI/KIFI) - Tuesday was a big day for Eyewitness News 3. It was even bigger for some local students.

It was delivery day for the many school supplies donated by viewers who attended the Eastern Idaho State Fair in Blackfoot during September.

The selected school district was the Rockland School District #382.

Staff from Eyewitness News 3 loaded a truck with all the supplies and news anchor Todd Kunz made the trek to Rockland with photographer David Barrington and promotions director Michael Shiverdecker.

Once they arrived in Rockland, they had some much-needed help from the weight lifting class to unload the truck.

The office staff was very grateful after the students filled one of the faculty room tables.

The Rockland School District has a unique setting. All of the grades, K-thru-12 are in one building.

"There is something in here for everybody. It applies to everybody, so everybody will benefit," said Kunz to principal Greg Larson, who also functions as the superintendent of the district.

"Yeah, definitely. I saw stuff that we buy every year, you know, and teachers have to spend their classroom budgets on, when there are other things, you know, that they need as well. So I think it will be a huge help in that capacity as well. I mean saving them money on supplies, that's huge," said Larson.

Eyewitness News 3 also supplemented the donations with two big boxes of 100 new backpacks provided by Telemundo.

The Rockland School District has 175 students in the entire district according to Larson. He said the viewer donations will help them for a long time and wishes to thank all of the people who donated.