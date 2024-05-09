Tracking sunshine and brisk conditions

Low sliding 4 inches of snow to Henry's Lake overnight as it wobbles and pushes a slight chance of showers back into our backyard today. Grab your hoodie and be ready for 20+mph winds - highs clock in the 60's to be right around normal today.

This will be the last real windy day and high pressure tries to push in and help us blow out the clouds and slight shower chances that remain with us. Tonight lows will be upper 30's to low 40's. Tomorrow we start getting into the 70 degree temperature range.