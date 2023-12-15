3 things to do this weekend – December 15, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here are some holiday shows you can see in your local neighborhood this weekend:

1. The Palace Theatre in Pocatello is performing Holiday Inn the Musical. It's based on the 1942 movie and is a fresh take on the classic film. Shows start at 7 p.m. and tickets are $26. Holiday Inn the Musical runs through December 23rd.​​​​​​​

2. This weekend is your last chance to catch Irving Berlin's White Christmas at the Nuart Theatre in Blackfoot. The final performances are tonight, tomorrow and Monday. Tickets are $10. Shows start at 7:30 p.m.

3. Center Stage Theater is performing Charles Dicken's A Christmas Carol. This show already has a number of sold out shows so you getting your ticket early is advised. The show runs through December 23rd. Shows start at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $24.