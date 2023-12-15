3 things to do this weekend – December 15, 2023
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here are some holiday shows you can see in your local neighborhood this weekend:
1. The Palace Theatre in Pocatello is performing Holiday Inn the Musical. It's based on the 1942 movie and is a fresh take on the classic film. Shows start at 7 p.m. and tickets are $26. Holiday Inn the Musical runs through December 23rd.
2. This weekend is your last chance to catch Irving Berlin's White Christmas at the Nuart Theatre in Blackfoot. The final performances are tonight, tomorrow and Monday. Tickets are $10. Shows start at 7:30 p.m.
3. Center Stage Theater is performing Charles Dicken's A Christmas Carol. This show already has a number of sold out shows so you getting your ticket early is advised. The show runs through December 23rd. Shows start at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $24.