Keep an eye on the sky; Why you should be watching the cloud height

today at 3:49 PM
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A wet storm system is rolling through eastern Idaho and western Wyoming. Temperatures are cooling down enough for snow to fall in the Teton and and Sawtooth mountains.

Thunderstorms are a main component in the forecast for th e first time this year. This is based on the height of the clouds. Clouds that are thicker have more energy to produce heavier rainfall, hail and lightning.

The threat is expected to last through Monday.

A stationary front is causing the thicker clouds.

Evan explains what meteorologists look for in these types of storms.

Evan Thomason

Evan is the weekend meteorologist and reporter.

