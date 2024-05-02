RetroX blasts back to Idaho Falls with bigger, better event: Storm Troopers and Super Heroes assemble!

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Eastern Idaho's RetroX event returns to Idaho Falls for a second year after massive success in 2023. Last year, more than 700 fans made their way to the event within the first hour, and more than 2,000 packed the small convention throughout the day.

This year the event has moved to a larger venue in response to last year's popularity.

"It's going to be bigger, it's going to be better," RetroX event planner Brandon Kimball told Local News 8 at the convention's conclusion last year.

More than 70 vendors from the Intermountain West will be onsite, selling a wide range of toys, collectibles, comics and video games.

RetroX will be hosting special celebrity guests Kathy Garver and Stephanie Nadolny as part of this year's event.

Ms. Garver is a Hollywood alumni starring in the Ten Commandments with Charlton Heston and voicing characters such as Firestar on Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends and Pepper in Chuck Norris: Karate Kommandos.

Ms. Nadolny is known for voicing characters in the Dragon Ball Z TV series, including the show's main protagonist, Goku and Gohan, and voice acting work on several other video games and TV shows.

The event will also include appearances by the 501st Stormtrooper Legion, princesses and superheroes from Storybook Parties Idaho, the Snake River Ghostbuster Group, and a Lego building competition hosted by Minifigure Mania.

The Comic Con style event celebrating pop culture runs Friday and Saturday May 3 to May 4, 2024 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Idaho Falls Elks Lodge on 406 E Elva Street.

RetroX has partnered with the Idaho Falls Community Food Basket and is discounting tickets for all guests who bring a non-expired canned food donation the day of the event.

For more information on tickets and prices, click HERE.