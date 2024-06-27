Bannock County man arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor

The following is a press release from the Idaho Attorney General's office:

BOISE — Attorney General Raúl Labrador has announced investigators with his Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force arrested thirty-seven-year-old Jason Malone on Wednesday, June 26th, 2024. Jason Malone was charged with 8 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and was booked into Bannock County Jail on a $150,000 bond.



Agencies that assisted the Idaho Attorney General’s ICAC Task Force were Pocatello Police Department, Homeland Security, Idaho Falls Police Department, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, and Madison County Sheriff’s Office.



“Once again, the partnerships between law enforcement and our ICAC Task Force are invaluable when it comes to taking predators off the streets,” said Attorney General Labrador. “I’m grateful for the hard work our partner agencies do to keep our kids safe. Protecting our kids is a top priority for so many across Idaho.”



Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.



The Attorney General’s ICAC Unit works with the Idaho ICAC Task Force, a coalition of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, to investigate and prosecute individuals who use the internet to criminally exploit children.



Parents, educators, and law enforcement officials can find more information and helpful resources at the ICAC website, ICACIdaho.org.

