Newstalk 107.9 FM hosts dinner for bus group that missed inside of Trump rally venue

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KXPI/KIDK/KIFI) - Before the presidential debate Tuesday evening, Newstalk 107.9 FM hosted a special dinner for a special group. The guests were part of a bus group that went to Bozeman, Montana August 9 for the Donald Trump rally. But unfortunately for them, not all of them were able to get inside the venue due to the large crowd. So they had to watch the event outside on a large screen.

It was an all-afternoon bus ride to Bozeman and a late night return trip home to Eastern Idaho.

"We were disappointed for our listeners because most of them didn't get in. We had maybe half a dozen that did get in, but we felt like we didn't want the story to end there and we wanted to do something nice for them. So we decided to host a dinner," said Neal Larson.

"We love our listeners. We've built this strong relationship with them. They were loyal. They came with us to Bozeman. We felt like we needed to give back," said co-host Julie Mason.

The dinner was hosted at the Shilo Inn in Idaho Falls, so once the guests were finished eating, they could go to the next room for the presidential debate watch party.