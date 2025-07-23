Four Idaho nonprofits to receive $10,000 grants, deadline to enter approaching

Four Idaho nonprofit groups will receive $10,000 grants, as part of the "$200 Million Moment" campaign from the Idaho Community Foundation and Idaho Nonprofit Center. The two organizations are teaming up to celebrate ICF granting its $200 millionth dollar to support Idaho communities.

One grant will be given out in each of Idaho's four regions — Eastern Idaho, North Idaho, Southwest and South Central. The Eastern Idaho region includes Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Bonneville, Butte, Caribou, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Franklin, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison, Oneida, Power, and Teton counties.

ICF says the $10,000 grants are unrestricted, meaning the organization can use the money for whatever will be most helpful to their mission

According to its website, the Idaho Community Foundation was established in 1988 to build philanthropy in Idaho.

The deadline for entries is July 30th.

To nominate a nonprofit group, click this link: https://www.idahocf.org/make-more-good-possible.php