High winds trigger multi-car pileup on I-15; More Dust storms forecasted for Saturday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho State Police are warning motorists to prepare for dangerous driving conditions through the weekend after a massive dust storm triggered a 10 to 14 car pileup on Interstate 15 on Thursday.

The crash occurred at approximately 3 p.m. near milepost 113 in the Melaleuca area, situated between Idaho Falls and Shelley. Master Corporal Chris Jones of the Idaho State Police reported that high winds swept across open fields, carrying topsoil onto the roadway and creating a localized "blackout" for about a mile.

"Those fields have a lot of topsoil, and right now there's nothing holding it down," Jones said, noting a lack of winter vegetation or snow cover to keep the dirt in place.

While the roadway has since been cleared, officials have not yet released updates on the conditions of those involved in the pileup.

The disruption was caused by a significant variance in vehicle speeds. While some drivers slowed down to navigate the low visibility, others continued at high speeds and rear-ended the slower traffic. Some motorists were reportedly traveling up to 80 mph at the time of the collision.

Meteorologists and law enforcement expect similar hazards to return on Saturday, March 14. High winds are forecasted to impact the same stretch of I-15, as well as areas near Roberts and Highway 26.

“If you do run into one of these conditions, don't stop in the roadway.” said Jones “Turn on your flashers. Continue to navigate through the roadway as best you can. And just be aware of what's ahead of you. Kind of look farther down the road. A lot of drivers tend to look a short distance down the road, but you can kind of see these hazards if you're paying attention a long distance down the road, maybe 12 to 14 seconds, as opposed to 5 or 10 seconds.”

Jones urged drivers to exercise extreme caution and avoid using mobile phones during these events.

"A few extra minutes on your commute is not a big deal," Jones said. "It’ll help everybody out and hopefully it’ll save you from seeing one of us".