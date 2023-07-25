Lori Vallow-Daybell’s attorney asks Judge not to allow Tammy Daybell’s aunt to speak at sentencing

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI) - Attorneys for Lori Vallow-Daybell have asked for clarification on whether Tammy Daybell's aunt should speak at next week's sentencing hearing.

Vicki Hoban is a sister to Tammy Daybell's mother, Phyllis Douglas. According to Idaho law, an aunt is not considered to be a victim. Hoban petitioned to speak in place of Phyllis Douglas who passed away. She was granted the request on July 19.

Defense lawyers for Lori are now saying Hoban shouldn't be allowed to speak because Tammy's father and sister already made a statement.

The motion filed says, "On July 21, 2023, the presentence report was received by the Court and counsel. In the report, victim impact statements were presented by Tammy Daybell’s sister, Samantha Gwilliam, and Tammy Daybell’s father, Ron Douglas. In his statement, Ron Douglas “writes on behalf of myself and my now deceased wife.”

A hearing on the motion will be held via Zoom on Wednesday, July 26 at 9:30 a.m.

Lori Vallow was found guilty by a jury on May 12 for the conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder of her children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, conspiracy to commit the murder of Tammy Daybell, and grand theft.

Tammy Daybell was the former wife of Chad Daybell. Chad is facing the same charges as Lori. His trial is scheduled to begin April 1, 2024.

Lori Vallow is scheduled to be sentenced this Monday, July 31 at 9 a.m.