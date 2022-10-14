Skip to Content
National-World
By
today at 10:08 AM
Published 9:06 AM

Trump does not say whether he will comply with subpoena in written response to January 6 committee

<i>Mario Tama/Getty Images</i><br/>On October 14
Getty Images
Mario Tama/Getty Images
On October 14

By Kristen Holmes and Sara Murray, CNN

Former President Donald Trump on Friday does not say whether he will comply with the subpoena by the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol Hill insurrection, in a lengthy response to the committee posted on Truth Social.

In a letter addressed to committee chairman Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, the former President doubles down on fraudulent claims that the 2020 election was stolen and insists the committee should have instead looked into these claims.

At what is expected to be the final public hearing before the midterms, the House select committee voted to subpoena Trump on Thursday.

CNN reached out to representatives for Trump for an answer on whether he’ll comply with the subpoena.

CNN also has reached out to the committee for response to Trump’s comments.

Trump lays blame on DC Mayor Muriel Bowser and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for not utilizing the National Guard. As CNN has previously reported, the speaker of the House is not in charge of Capitol security. That’s the responsibility of the Capitol Police Board, which oversees the US Capitol Police and approves requests for National Guard assistance.

The former President also provided a series of attachments to the response — including aerial photos of the crowds at the rally on January 6, 2021, and a list of alleged election issues in various states.

New exclusive footage from January 6 that was provided to CNN shows Pelosi and other bipartisan lawmakers scrambling to have the National Guard activated as rioters attack the Capitol.

One of Trump’s former acting chiefs of staff, Mick Mulvaney told CNN’s “New Day” on Friday that he doubted Trump would comply with the subpoena.

“I don’t think there’s any chance he’s actually going to do that,” Mulvaney told CNN’s Brianna Keilar. “Is he, is he thinking about it? Sure. That’s his nature. Does he want to tell his side of the story? He does. There’s no way that he’s actually going to testify. This is not — keep in mind, this is a legislative process. This is Congress. This is not the Department of Justice.”

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Shania Shelton contributed to this report.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content