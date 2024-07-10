CNN cutting about 100 jobs and plans to debut digital subscriptions before year’s end

CNN is eliminating approximately 100 jobs and plans to debut its first digital subscription product before the end of the year as the news network leans into reshaping its business. In a memo sent to staff on Wednesday, CNN CEO Mark Thompson said that the 100 jobs impacted is out of a total workforce of approximately 3,500. He said that open roles were closed wherever possible in order to minimize reductions.

