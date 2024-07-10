Skip to Content
AP National

CNN cutting about 100 jobs and plans to debut digital subscriptions before year’s end

By
Published 11:45 AM

AP Business Writer

CNN is eliminating approximately 100 jobs and plans to debut its first digital subscription product before the end of the year as the news network leans into reshaping its business. In a memo sent to staff on Wednesday, CNN CEO Mark Thompson said that the 100 jobs impacted is out of a total workforce of approximately 3,500. He said that open roles were closed wherever possible in order to minimize reductions.

Article Topic Follows: AP National

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content