Backers of ballot initiative to preserve right to abortions in Montana sue over signature rules

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Two organizations that gathered voter signatures to qualify proposed constitutional amendments for the Montana ballot — including an amendment to protect abortion rights — have sued the secretary of state’s office over changes made to the rules about whose signatures may be accepted. The changes were made after the signatures were gathered and while county election officials were verifying them. District Court Judge Mike Menahan has set a hearing Tuesday in Helena on a motion seeking to block the changes and allow the signatures of inactive voters to be counted toward the number needed to qualify the issues for the November ballot. County election officials must verify signatures and forward the totals to the secretary of state’s Office by next Friday.

