BRITISH OPEN ’24: Chance at atonement for McIlroy at Troon, last chance for everyone at the majors

Rory McIlroy doesn’t see the British Open as a chance at redemption. It’s just an opportunity. And for everyone at Royal Troon, it’s the last opportunity of the year in the majors. The British Open wraps up a major season that only began three months ago. Justin Thomas says there’s a feeling of wanting to get a major before having to wait 263 days for the next one. The urgency for McIlroy is his last experience in a major when he had a late collapse in the U.S. Open. This is the 10th time the Open goes to Royal Troon.

