Chile says a Venezuelan fugitive has been arrested in the killing of an anti-Maduro dissident

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chile says one of the suspects being sought in the kidnapping and killing of a dissident Venezuelan soldier on Chilean soil early this year has been arrested in Costa Rica. The slaying in February caused shock in Chile, where former lieutenant and self-described political prisoner Ronald Ojeda had sought asylum after protesting against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. The case has strained relations between the South American nations. Chilean authorities have suggested Venezuelan officials orchestrated the killing. Venezuela has denied involvement. The Chilean prosecutor’s office identified the detained suspect as Venezuelan national Maickel Villegas Rodríguez, saying that Costa Rican police picked him up as he tried to cross the border into Panama via bus.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.