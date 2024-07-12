Finnish lawmakers approve controversial law to turn away migrants at border with Russia

HELSINKI (AP) — Finnish lawmakers have narrowly approved a controversial bill that will allow border guards to turn away third-country migrants attempting to enter from neighboring Russia and reject their asylum applications. The government’s bill was meant to introduce temporary measures to curb migrants from entering the Nordic nation. It is a response to what Finland sees as “hybrid warfare” from Moscow, accused by Helsinki of funneling undocumented migrants to the two countries’ border. The temporary law, valid for one year, was approved by 167 lawmakers — the minimum needed for it to pass in the 200-seat Parliament.

