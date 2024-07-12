First victim of 1921 Tulsa massacre of Black community is identified since graves found, mayor says

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The mayor of Tulsa, Oklahoma, says a World War I veteran is the first person identified from graves filled with victims of the 1921 Tulsa massacre of the city’s Black community. The remains of C.L. Daniel of Georgia were identified through DNA from descendants of his brothers. White people killed as many as 300 Black people during the massacre. Daniel’s remains are among approximately 120 graves exhumed during three searches that began in 2020. Forensic analysis and DNA have been collected from about 30 sets of remains. The massacre began when a white mob, including some deputized by authorities, looted and burned Tulsa’s Greenwood District, also known as Black Wall Street. More than 1,200 homes, businesses, schools and churches were destroyed.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.