New York jury ready to start deliberations at Sen. Bob Menendez’s bribery trial

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York jury is expected to begin deliberations shortly at the bribery trial of Sen. Bob Menendez in New York City. The trial has played out for the past two months in Manhattan federal court. A jury resumed reading instructions on the law to jurors on Friday. Federal prosecutors say Menendez and his wife catered to the needs of three New Jersey businessmen from 2018 to 2022 in return for gold, cash and a Mercedes-Benz convertible. Two of the businessmen are on trial with Menendez. His wife’s trial has been postponed while she recovers from breast cancer surgery. All of the defendants have pleaded not guilty. Menendez did not testify.

