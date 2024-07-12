Sen. Klobuchar says she’s cancer-free but will get radiation as precaution after a spot removal

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar says she remains cancer-free following her bout with breast cancer in 2021, but doctors recently removed a small spot and that she’ll get radiation treatment as a precaution. The Minnesota Democrat was successfully treated for early-stage breast cancer three years ago. Klobuchar said at the time that the cancer was detected during a routine mammogram. In a statement Friday, Klobuchar said she recently had a routine six-month exam at the Mayo Clinic. She said doctors spotted a small white spot called a calcification and removed it, but she will have a few days of radiation as a precaution.

