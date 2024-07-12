SpaceX rocket accident leaves company’s Starlink satellites in wrong orbit

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A SpaceX rocket has failed for the first time in nearly a decade, leaving the company’s internet satellites in the wrong orbit. The Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from California on Thursday night, carrying 20 Starlink satellites. Several minutes into the flight, the upper stage engine malfunctioned. SpaceX says the satellites were released, but flight controllers could make contact with only half of them. Controllers tried to boost their orbit, without success. That means they’ll reenter the atmosphere and burn up. The Federal Aviation Administration insists the problem must be fixed before Falcon rockets can fly again.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.