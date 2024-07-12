World’s first hydrogen-powered commercial ferry to run on San Francisco Bay, and it’s free to ride

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The first hydrogen-powered ferry to operate commercially anywhere in the world is set to begin transporting passengers on San Francisco Bay. The new service is aimed at showcasing emission-free technology. Officials said Friday that the MV Sea Change will be the world’s first commercial passenger ferry powered entirely by hydrogen fuel cells. The 70-foot catamaran will transport up to 75 passengers along the waterfront between Pier 41 and the downtown San Francisco ferry terminal for six months starting July 19. The free service will be operated by the San Francisco Bay Area Water Emergency Transportation Authority. The agency plans to phase out diesel-powered ferries to reduce air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.

