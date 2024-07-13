At least 8 killed in shootout during failed jailbreak in the Somali capital
Associated Press
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A corrections officer says five prisoners and three soldiers have been killed in a failed attempt by some inmates to break out of a prison in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twenty-one others were wounded in the Saturday morning incident, said Col. Abdikani Khalaf, spokesman for the Somali army’s custodial corps. Speaking after the incident was over, he told reporters that some inmates armed with small arms and hand grenades exchanged fire with prison guards.