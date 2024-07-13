Morehouse College president says he will retire next June

ATLANTA (AP) — Morehouse College President David Thomas says he’ll retire next June because it is time for new leadership at the all-male, historically Black school he has led since 2018. Thomas said Friday that “the most challenging moment for a leader is to know when it is in his and the institution’s best interest to step down.” The 67-year-old says he’ll be leaving the Atlanta school in better financial shape than when he took the president’s job, with the endowment doubling and a campus overhaul underway. Some students and faculty criticized him this year for inviting President Joe Biden to speak at graduation because of Biden’s support for Israel during its war with Hamas.

