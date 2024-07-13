The UN condemns increasing gang violence and criminal activity in Haiti that is undermining peace

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council unanimously approved a resolution condemning “in the strongest terms” the increasing gang violence and criminal activity in Haiti that is undermining peace, stability and security in the country and the region. Friday’s resolution expresses grave concern at illegal arms and ammunition flowing into Haiti and their link to the expanding territorial control by gangs and “the extreme levels of armed violence,” including sexual and gender-based violence, that lead to deteriorating security in the country. The council extended the U.N. political mission in Haiti known as BINUH until July 15, 2025.

