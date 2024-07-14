America’s toxic political climate faces calls to ‘tone it down’ after assassination attempt on Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — “Tone it down!” That was the plea from the Republican congressman as he came to grips with the assassination attempt on Donald Trump at a political rally in the area where he grew up. But the shocking attack on Trump underscored the toxic climate in America’s political life. While the motive of the shooter is unknown, it comes at a crucial phase — the first presidential election since the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Researchers who track online hate said rhetoric of a new civil war has spiked. Civic leaders, pastors and elected officials from President Joe Biden on down appealed to Americans for unity and an end to vitriol.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.