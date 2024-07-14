Former Peruvian leader Alberto Fujimori plans to run for presidency in 2026, daughter says

LIMA, Peru (AP) — The eldest daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori says he plans to run for Peru’s presidency for the fourth time in 2026 following his pardon in December from convictions for corruption and responsibility for the murder of 25 people. Keiko Fujimori is leader of the right-wing Fuerza Popular and she said on social media Sunday: “My father and I have talked and decided together that he will be the presidential candidate.” However, Peruvian law says anyone found guilty of acts of corruption cannot run for the office of president or vice president.

